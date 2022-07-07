BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.60

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.60 and traded as high as C$13.18. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$13.18, with a volume of 168,322 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79.

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.