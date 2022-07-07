BENQI (QI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.51 Million

BENQI (QI) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. BENQI has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $23.51 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00119858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.00770151 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00033403 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

