Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petra Diamonds has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2.85 ($0.03).
LON PDL traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 91.50 ($1.11). 123,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,398. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 45 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 139 ($1.68). The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.25. The stock has a market cap of £177.69 million and a PE ratio of 269.12.
About Petra Diamonds (Get Rating)
Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.
Further Reading
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.