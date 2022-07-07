Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petra Diamonds has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

LON PDL traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 91.50 ($1.11). 123,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,398. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 45 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 139 ($1.68). The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.25. The stock has a market cap of £177.69 million and a PE ratio of 269.12.

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Bernard Robert Pryor purchased 13,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($17,631.39).

About Petra Diamonds (Get Rating)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.