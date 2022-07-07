Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Director Purchases $245,784.90 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) Director Ronald L. Olson bought 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.62 per share, for a total transaction of $245,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,110.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $303.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $414,148.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $450,559.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474,400.39.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Separately, Edward Jones downgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.