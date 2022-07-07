Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BBY. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.06.

NYSE BBY opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,061 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,035,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $251,898,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

