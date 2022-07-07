Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00129366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.24 or 0.00458175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033533 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

