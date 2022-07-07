BiFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $815,181.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00093151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00259603 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00043455 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008645 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

