BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $25.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $18.02 on Thursday. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $158,173.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $562,279 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

