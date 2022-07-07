BinaryX Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $118.00 or 0.00576512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $238.69 million and approximately $13.06 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006273 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004943 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00172100 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

