BioPassport Token Market Cap Hits $14.58 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $817,542.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BioPassport Token Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

