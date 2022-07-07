BitBall (BTB) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

BitBall (BTB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $706,848.84 and $7,807.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,651.31 or 0.99721178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00043425 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024257 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

