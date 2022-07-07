BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1041 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 93.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 56.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter worth $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

