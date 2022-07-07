BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

Shares of BGR stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.