BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of BGR stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
