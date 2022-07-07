BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.