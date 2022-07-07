BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

