BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:MVF opened at $7.60 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniVest Fund (MVF)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.