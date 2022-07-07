BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MVF opened at $7.60 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $3,271,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

