BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MYD stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 212,458 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100,602 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

