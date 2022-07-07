BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 427.3% annually over the last three years.
BNY stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.