BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 427.3% annually over the last three years.

BNY stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

