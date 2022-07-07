BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,370,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 754,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 32,369 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 56,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BBN opened at $18.78 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1229 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.