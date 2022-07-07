Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.75

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 2254885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

