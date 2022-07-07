BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Stock Price Up 1.3%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.01 and last traded at C$18.94. Approximately 136,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 224,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.40.

Get BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.