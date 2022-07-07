Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.40. 42,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,297. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $32.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

