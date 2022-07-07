Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $515,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,199 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693,732. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

