Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Target by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Target by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.43. The stock had a trading volume of 42,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

