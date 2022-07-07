Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Shares Gap Up to $21.67

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $22.63. Boston Omaha shares last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million.

About Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

