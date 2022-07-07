Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after acquiring an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Amgen by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after acquiring an additional 898,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.70. 32,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,037. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.09 and a 200 day moving average of $236.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

