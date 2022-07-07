Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.13 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.82–$0.78 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRZE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.79.

Get Braze alerts:

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $461,261.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,120.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,409. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 713.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 108,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 2,301.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Braze by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Braze by 41.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 24,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Braze in the first quarter worth about $2,087,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.