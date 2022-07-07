Brendan Kennedy Sells 350,000 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. 15,892,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,796,418. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.75 price target (down from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 138,406 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

