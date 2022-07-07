Brickley Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brickley Wealth Management cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $289.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

