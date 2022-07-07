Brickley Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VT opened at $85.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

