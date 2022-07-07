Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stake Lessened by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises approximately 1.5% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.38 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

