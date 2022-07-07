Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Up to $22.39

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.39, but opened at $23.52. Bristow Group shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 841 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bristow Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

