Brokerages Set Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Target Price at $17.75

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on RFP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RFP opened at $20.36 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

