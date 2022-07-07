Brokerages Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target at $102.86

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.86.

A number of analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $94.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.76. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

