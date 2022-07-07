Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT at $187.58

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.58.

WSPOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of WSPOF opened at $108.78 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.95.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

