Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.32

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 13447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The company had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

