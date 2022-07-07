Bunge (NYSE:BG) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $106.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.47% from the stock’s current price.

BG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of BG stock opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bunge by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Bunge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

