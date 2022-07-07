Burleson & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 3,800 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Roblox by 1,882.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

