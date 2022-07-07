Burleson & Company LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

NYSE:RTX opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.71.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.