Burleson & Company LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 383.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 261.4% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,557.3% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $492.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $476.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.05. The company has a market cap of $218.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $399.20 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

