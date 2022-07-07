Burleson & Company LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Burleson & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

