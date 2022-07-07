Burleson & Company LLC Sells 13,058 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,058 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 73,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

