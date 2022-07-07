Burleson & Company LLC Sells 8,436 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074,473 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after buying an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,898,000 after acquiring an additional 765,462 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 170,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,696,000 after buying an additional 893,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $32.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.