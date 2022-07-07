Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,231 shares during the quarter. Byrna Technologies comprises 3.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 2.10% of Byrna Technologies worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,001,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth $122,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 160,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $197.07 million, a P/E ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies ( OTCMKTS:BYRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

BYRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

