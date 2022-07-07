CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $321.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get CACI International alerts:

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $285.22 on Thursday. CACI International has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.