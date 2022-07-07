Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $89.32

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.32 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 85.40 ($1.03). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 86.10 ($1.04), with a volume of 1,183,147 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.45. The stock has a market cap of £639.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

