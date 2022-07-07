Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $89.32

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.32 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 85.40 ($1.03). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 86.10 ($1.04), with a volume of 1,183,147 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.45. The stock has a market cap of £639.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29.
Cairn Homes Company Profile (LON:CRN)
