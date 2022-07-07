Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Caledonia Mining has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $135.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 16.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

