Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CPT has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.15.

Shares of CPT opened at $134.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.23.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

