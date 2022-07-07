Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Head to Head Survey

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and DNB Bank ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 5 6 0 2.55 DNB Bank ASA 1 4 5 0 2.40

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.57%. DNB Bank ASA has a consensus target price of $201.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,028.52%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 26.74% 16.24% 0.81% DNB Bank ASA 39.63% 10.10% 0.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $2.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DNB Bank ASA pays out 89.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and DNB Bank ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $18.53 billion 2.38 $5.11 billion $5.62 8.71 DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 3.89 $2.95 billion $1.82 9.82

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Bank ASA. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB Bank ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats DNB Bank ASA on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, specialty, investing and wealth, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About DNB Bank ASA (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

