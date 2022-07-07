Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Rating) were up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 117,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 130,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.06 million and a P/E ratio of -10.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Candente Copper (TSE:DNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

